Ammar bin Humaid receives Ambassador of Australia

AJMAN, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of Australia to the UAE, on Tuesday morning at the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Australian ambassador, and the two sides exchanged cordial conversations aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields.

They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Jadwat, accompanied by his delegation, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Ajman for the warm hospitality and gracious welcome.

He also commended the strong and growing relations between the two friendly nations at all levels.

In attendance were several officials.