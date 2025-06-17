Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Al Barakah Dates Factory at Dubai Industrial City

DUBAI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, today visited Al Barakah Dates Factory, the world’s first solar-powered dates factory and one of the market leaders for packaging and processing dates in the world, located at Dubai Industrial City, part of the TECOM Group.

Upon his arrival, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was welcomed by Saleem Mohamed, Chairman of the Board of Al Barakah Dates, and Yousuf Saleem, Managing Director of Al Barakah Dates.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said that the leadership places strong emphasis on Dubai’s industrial sector, recognising its key role in diversifying the economy and supporting sustainable growth.

He added that the sector enhances exports, creates jobs, and fosters knowledge localisation, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to maximise its contribution, with a particular focus on advancing green and sustainable industries.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor underscored the vital role of the private sector as a key partner in advancing Dubai’s industrial capabilities. He reaffirmed the emirate’s commitment to offering a wide range of incentives and support to attract investment, while continuing to strengthen the infrastructure and logistics that have long set Dubai apart as a leading global destination for trade and investment.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Malek Al Malek, Director-General of the Dubai Development Authority and CEO of TECOM Group; Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation; and Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial Leasing at TECOM Group.

Yousuf Saleem, Managing Director of Al Barakah Dates, briefed H.H. Sheikh Mansoor on the privately owned factory and its wide range of date products and derivatives. He traced the factory’s growth since its founding in 1988, noting that it is now the world’s largest privately owned date processing facility, covering 800,000 square feet in Dubai Industrial City.

He also highlighted the factory’s impressive annual production capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes and its strategic location near Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport. This prime positioning ensures efficient access to global markets, with approximately 7,000 containers of dates and related products exported annually through Jebel Ali to over 90 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union nations.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor commended Al Barakah Dates for its charitable support of initiatives like the “One Billion Meals” campaign, Emirates Food Bank, Al Jalila Foundation, and Faraj Fund, highlighting the Dubai business community’s commitment to philanthropy.

He also reviewed the company’s clean energy strategy, noting the installation of over 6,500 solar panels at the factory, which reduce carbon emissions by about 3,000 tonnes annually, reflecting Dubai and the UAE’s dedication to sustainability and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.