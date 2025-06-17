Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates advanced Gemelli Health Solutions in Dubai

DUBAI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the Gemelli Health Solutions in Dubai, marking the first facility of Italy’s renowned “Gemelli” Group in the Middle East.

The event was attended by Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, along with senior officials, medical leaders, and investors.

Sheikh Nahyan toured the medical facility, accompanied by Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The delegation explored various departments and the state-of-the-art medical technologies integrated into the facility.

The new medical facility represents an extension of the Gemelli Group’s long-standing expertise in healthcare and medical education in Italy, offering advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services while adhering to world-class healthcare standards.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to strengthen its global leadership in healthcare by embracing the best medical practices and innovative treatment methods, which contribute to enhancing quality of life and public health across the nation.

He praised the UAE-Italy collaboration in health and medical innovation, describing it as a successful model of international partnership that fosters knowledge exchange, supports research and development, and strengthens the healthcare sector in both countries.

“The opening of the Gemelli Centre in Dubai reflects the UAE’s prestigious position as a global hub for advanced healthcare,” Sheikh Nahyan said. “It also highlights the growing international confidence in the UAE’s robust medical and investment environment.”

The centre is staffed with specialised medical professionals and equipped with advanced technology, offering services in cardiology, oncology, family medicine, and early diagnostics, enhancing the UAE’s integrated healthcare system.

Professor Abdullah Raweh, renowned surgeon and Director of Gemelli Health Solutions, noted that the UAE offers an ideal environment for health sector investment, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, flexible legislation, and clear, efficient regulatory framework, factors that encourage global medical institutions to expand with confidence.

“The remarkable progress we are witnessing in healthcare services in the UAE reflects a national vision that sees health as a strategic, humanitarian, and investment priority,” Prof. Raweh added.

Ambassador Lorenzo Fanara expressed his pride in attending the inauguration of this outstanding Italian medical institution in a country bound to Italy by deep-rooted cultural, commercial, and humanitarian ties spanning decades.

He also emphasised that the opening of the Gemelli Health Solutions is not merely a medical achievement or an addition to infrastructure, it symbolises a golden era in relations between the UAE and Italy.

He also noted that the project reflects the core values of cooperation, partnership, and mutual trust, rooted in respect and a shared vision for a prosperous and sustainable future for both nations.

He added that the centre will also contribute to strengthening the presence of the Italian community in the UAE, which now numbers over 23,000 residents across the country.

“This inauguration marks the beginning of a new phase of healthcare collaboration between Italy and the UAE,” Ambassador Fanara said. “It paves the way for building stronger bridges between our medical and research institutions, in support of innovation and sustainable advancement in this vital sector.”