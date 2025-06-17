Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE is ranked 5th globally by 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired a Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “ I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where we reviewed the UAE's performance in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking. The UAE ranked 5th globally, alongside the world’s leading countries in economic competitiveness, government efficiency, legislative strength, and business environment excellence. Fourteen years ago, we established a competitiveness center, uniting the efforts of key national entities. These efforts have elevated the UAE’s ranking from 28th globally in 2009 to being among the top five globally in competitiveness. In the same report, the UAE ranked 1st globally in the absence of bureaucracy index, 2nd globally in government policies adaptability index, and 4th globally in government efficiency index. This achievement is a testament to years of consistent effort. With the vision of my brother, Mohamed bin Zayed, our future will continue to be even brighter and stronger.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “During the meeting, we approved housing grants for over 1,838 citizens in the first half of the current year, with a total value of AED1.2 billion. This support will continue to ensure decent housing and enhance family stability across the UAE."

He confirmed, “We also approved the results and activities of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Council continues to implement projects and forge national partnerships to develop Emirati villages, economically, socially, and as tourist destinations. Its initiatives have created meaningful opportunities for families, young talent, and small business owners. The Council’s mission is to ensure that every part of the UAE, near or far, benefits from the nation’s immense developmental momentum."

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “We also reviewed the results of Digital Identity implementation in government transactions, which now has over 11 million registered users and has recorded more than 600 million logins. The unified integrated digital ecosystem for government services is currently connecting over 130 government entities and private sector organisations. It has facilitated 2.6 billion digital transactions efficiently, accurately, and swiftly. Thanks and appreciation go to the team behind this outstanding national ecosystem."

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “The Cabinet approved during the meeting the restructuring of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Over the years, the Committee has made strides in advancing national policies and strengthening measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing across the country. The Committee will continue its work to ensure the UAE remains a global leader combating money laundering and terrorism financing, an oasis of safety and security, and an ideal business environment for entrepreneurs and investors across all sectors.:

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “We also approved the establishment of the National Maritime Navigation Center, which will operate under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The new center will manage and operate the Integrated National Maritime System for monitoring maritime traffic, oversee the National Maritime Single Window, and enhance the safety and security of the maritime sector. It will also activate and develop mechanisms to prevent harmful practices, protect the UAE’s marine life, and advance the sector through conducting scientific research and studies."

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded, “We approved the 2024 Annual Report of the Higher Commission for Free Trade Negotiations. Key achievements include the signing and conclusion of 27 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) with strategic global economies, 8 of which have already come into force. We also reviewed ongoing efforts to finalize more agreements with additional countries. The UAE’s free trade negotiation team is outstanding and has delivered remarkable results, contributing to record-breaking growth in the UAE’s foreign trade in a short period."

The UAE Cabinet reviewed the 2025 Global Competitiveness Ranking results, published by the IMD World Competitiveness Center in Lausanne, Switzerland. This year, the UAE is ranked among the top five globally, scoring 96.09 out of 100 points. The country advanced two positions from last year, surpassing countries such as the United States, Sweden, Germany, and Canada, while maintaining its top ranking as the regional leader for the ninth consecutive year.

The report evaluates 69 countries based on four key areas: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure. Its findings cover 341 competitiveness indicators across economic, administrative, and social fields.

The 2025 edition also introduced five new indicators: food waste, environmental performance, freely elected government, passport mobility, and media bias.

This year, the UAE made significant progress in the business efficiency pillar, rising seven spots to rank third globally. It also maintained a strong standing globally in economic performance and government efficiency, ranking second and fourth, respectively.

The UAE’s exceptional performance in key sectors contributed to its leadership in 113 global indicators across the report’s main and sub-pillars. The country ranked first globally in 22 indicators, including employment rate, absence of bureaucracy, availability of global expertise, digital transformation in companies, venture capital, inbound mobility of higher education students, public-private partnerships, energy infrastructure, and female parliamentary representation.

The UAE also ranked second globally in social cohesion, flexibility of residency laws, and government policy adaptability, while securing third globally in graduates in sciences, leverage of digital tools and technology, and healthcare infrastructure.

The Cabinet reviewed the 2024 report of the Higher Commission for Free Trade Negotiations. The report highlighted the signing and conclusion of negotiations for 27 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with various countries, of which eight have already come into effect.

These agreements drove the UAE’s foreign trade volume to an unprecedented AED5.23 trillion in 2024, according to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The UAE’s non-oil exports reached a historic milestone, exceeding AED440 billion in 2023, marking a 16.3% growth compared to 2022 and a remarkable 83% increase from 2019. Re-exports also reached a record AED684.3 billion, with a 6.3% growth compared to 2022. Additionally, the UAE attracted AED 113 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) in 2023, reinforcing its position as a global trade hub.

The Cabinet reviewed the year 2024 achievements of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.

Highlights included the completion of major projects in Qidfa, such as the waterfront development, Palm Walk, and cycling tracks. Strategic projects were also initiated in Masfout, including Marble Park, a Ladies’ Club, Friday Market, and restoration of Al Sharia and Al Falaj areas as cultural landmarks. The first phase of the Al Sila’ Waterfront development project exceeded an 87% completion rate, while plans for Al Rams included several initiatives, such as building a community council, developing the marina and corniche, and advancing ecotourism plans.

The Council also launched the "UAE Villages Councils” programme, creating ten integrated community councils and distinct digital branding for each village under the initiative “Jothoor” (Roots) to empower female artisans in the UAE. Several cultural festivals and local market initiatives were organized, attracting over 206,000 visitors, supporting 171 families, and engaging 790 volunteers.

The Cabinet reviewed the achievements of the fourth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates” platform (2025). This initiative attracted over 122,000 visitors and participants, facilitated AED 168 billion in potential procurement agreements to localize the manufacturing of 4,800 products. Agreements worth AED 11 billion were signed for industrial projects, alongside AED 40 billion in financing solutions over five years to support SMEs.

A new category, the "UAE Traditional Crafts”, was introduced to recognize individuals and organizations excelling in traditional Emirati crafts.

The Cabinet reviewed during the meeting a report on the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, which highlighted the federal government housing decisions issued during the first half of 2025. The total number of decisions issued during that period reached 1,838, with a total value exceeding AED 1.25 billion.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Maritime Navigation Center under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The Center will manage a unified maritime database, oversee vessel tracking systems, and ensure maritime safety and environmental protection in collaboration with relevant authorities.

The Cabinet approved drafting a federal law to saveguard the UAE’s cultural heritage. The law will enhance awareness, support intangible heritage, and align national efforts with international best practices.

The Cabinet restructured the High Committee for Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The UAE Council for Climate Action was also restructured to oversee the implementation of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and promote carbon market systems. The UAE added nine sites to the global list of biodiversity hotspots and launched a roadmap to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. Protected areas were expanded by an 18 percent increase for mainland reserves and 12 percent increase for marine reserves. The Cabinet also reviewed the results of implementing the UAE Unemployment Insurance Scheme for the year 2024.

The UAE Cabinet approved the ratification of 13 international agreements and protocols, including partnerships with Montenegro on tourism, real estate, and economic cooperation, Vietnam on a comprehensive economic partnership, Uganda on mutual visa exemptions, and New Zealand on investment promotion. Agreements were also signed with Eswatini, the Central African Republic, Kenya, Peru, Nigeria, and Jordan.

The Cabinet also approved the negotiation and signing of 36 international agreements and memoranda of understanding. These included agreements with Hong Kong on legal assistance, Montenegro on energy cooperation, and the Eurasian Economic Union on economic partnerships.

New embassies will be established in Togo, Gabon, Cameroon, and Tajikistan, alongside a UAE Consulate General in Miami, USA.

The Cabinet endorsed the UAE’s participation in 13 international events in countries such as Malaysia and Ethiopia. The UAE will also host key summits, including the Annual Summit of the Central Banks Data Cooperation Group.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the UAE’s accession to the International Competition Network, the OECD Forum on Tax Administration, and the Svalbard Treaty, alongside participation in the International Legal Forum in St. Petersburg.