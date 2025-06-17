UAE exempts Iranian citizens from overstay fines following presidential directives

ABU DHABI, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced the exemption of Iranian citizens currently in the UAE from all overstay fines.

This applies to both residents and visitors, regardless of their visa type.

This measure is a direct response to the exceptional circumstances in the region, aiming to alleviate the burden on individuals who have been unable to return to Iran due to airspace closures and flight suspensions.

While reaffirming its dedication to humanitarian considerations and its commitment to providing comprehensive support to all residents and visitors in the UAE, ICP calls upon those eligible for this exemption to register via the ICP Smart Services Platform or visit any customer happiness centre in the country.