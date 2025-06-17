SEC hosts forum to enhance customer experience

SHARJAH, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to elevate government services and institutional performance, the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), through the Government Development Department, organised the Government Development Forum under the theme “Together... For Better Government Services”.

The event took place at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council. The leadership aims to place people at the centre of governance and ensure the delivery of integrated, high-quality services.

Over 400 employees from government entities took part, particularly those involved in customer experience development. The forum celebrated the spirit of "One Team", a core value of the Sharjah Customer Experience Improvement Programme, which focuses on four key pillars: Strategic direction, design, development, and delivery.

These pillars are supported by regulatory guidelines and unified standards to improve service quality across the government.

Hanadi Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Government Development Department, opened the forum by highlighting its role in the broader journey of government transformation in Sharjah. She emphasised the importance of aligning services with the community’s needs and praised the strategic direction set by the Ruler and Crown Prince of Sharjah.

Al Muhairi also stressed the importance of investing in human capital, empowering specialised teams to lead institutional innovation and continuous service improvement through creative thinking and collaboration.

Brigadier General Dr Tariq Jassim Al Midfa delivered a detailed presentation on the strategic direction of the Sharjah Customer Experience Improvement Programme. He also reviewed current government development initiatives and introduced an interactive video titled “The Footprint of Development Leaders in Service Design.”

A panel titled “How to Participate in the Development Process Together” was moderated by Majid Al Mazloum and featured Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Sharjah Police; Jawaher Al Dabbah, Sharjah City Municipality; Ali Al Muhairi, Planning and Survey Department; and Omar Al Sari, Department of Economic Development.

The panel explored shared experiences, service development challenges, and field practices. Key themes included team integration, data-driven decision-making, and customer-centric innovation to elevate service quality and meet public expectations.