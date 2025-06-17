Saud bin Saqr receives Bishop Paolo Martinelli

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting was attended by a number of priests from St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, discussions focused on promoting peace, interfaith dialogue, and fostering a culture of tolerance, openness, and coexistence, values deeply embedded in the fabric of UAE society.

H.H. Sheikh Saud emphasised that the UAE places great importance on strengthening the principles of peaceful coexistence and constructive dialogue among religions and cultures, guided by its humanitarian and civilisational approach based on respect for diversity, human dignity, and the creation of an inclusive and cohesive society.

Bishop Paolo Martinelli expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr for the warm welcome and generous hospitality.

He also praised the UAE as a global model for embracing cultural and religious diversity and for fostering a spirit of coexistence and mutual understanding among people of different faiths and backgrounds.