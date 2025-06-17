MBRSC announces UAEU team to represent UAE in Asian Try Zero-G 2025 Competition

DUBAI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that a team from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) will represent the UAE in the final phase of the Asian Try Zero-G 2025 competition, organised in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and other space agencies and entities.

The competition offers university students from across the Asia-Pacific region to propose physics experiments to be conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS), with the final experiments performed by a Japanese astronaut inside the Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo”. 11 teams from nine countries have qualified for the final phase of the competition, which is set to be to be carried out sometime in the second half of 2025 to beginning of 2026.

In this year’s edition, MBRSC received 17 experiment proposals from 74 students representing 8 universities across the UAE. Following a rigorous internal review, three teams were nominated by the Centre, with UAEU’s proposal successfully advancing to the final phase.

The selected experiment, developed by a team of six UAEU students, focuses on investigating harmonic motion and damping effects in microgravity, which could provide deeper insights into physical behaviour in space compared to Earth’s gravitational environment.

MBRSC’s support for student participation in the Asian Try Zero-G initiative is part of its wider commitment to science education, public engagement, and collaboration with academic institutions across the country. Through such initiatives, the Centre aims to offer young talents meaningful opportunities to contribute to real-world research and gain hands-on experience in space science.

