EU's top envoy warns against US involvement in Iran, citing risk of wider conflict

BRUSSELS, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Union's top diplomat warned on Tuesday that US military involvement in the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel could trigger a wider regional conflagration.

Speaking to reporters after a video call with EU foreign ministers, the bloc’s most senior foreign policy official Kaja Kallas said it was “clear to everyone” that Iran can’t be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb — but diplomacy rather than force is the best way to prevent it.

“When it comes to the United States getting involved, then it will definitely drag the region into broader conflict,” Kallas said. “This is in nobody’s interest.”

Kallas had a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who “emphasized that it’s also not in their interest to be drawn into this conflict,” she said. The EU has been in touch with Iran and Israel to help de-escalate the tensions as “the stability of region is everybody’s interest,” according to Kallas.

Kallas also said the EU should move ahead with lowering a G-7 oil-price cap to $45 per barrel from $60, especially given the Middle East tensions.



