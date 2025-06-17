ZHO's Cheese Production Factory empowers People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with the shared commitment to strengthening community partnerships and achieving sustainable development, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has signed a strategic tripartite cooperation agreement with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and Schlumberger Middle East S.A. (SLB), with the aim of supporting the cheese production factory run by People of Determination at the organization’s Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation, Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Incubation and Social Contracts Sector at Ma’an, and Hisham Bouhlel, Managing Director of Schlumberger Middle East S.A. (SLB), in the presence of Salama Al Amimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The signing took place on the second day of the "Make it in the Emirates" forum, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 19 to 22. The event was organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, with the participation of 720 exhibitors representing leading Emirati companies and government entities, and attended by more than 122,000 visitors including local and international partners and stakeholders.

This agreement embodies the commitment of all three parties to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to economic empowerment and social inclusion. It also aligns with the objectives of the "Manufacturers" job fair in industry and advanced technology, organized for the first time by the ministry during the "Make it in the Emirates" forum. The fair serves as an enabling tool targeting national job seekers registered on the Nafis platform, including Emiratis from the People of Determination community.

The initiative aims to train People of Determination and provide employment opportunities in an integrated production environment in the dairy manufacturing sector. It contributes to sustainable job creation, full societal integration, and offers innovative solutions to improve their quality of life and meet their long-term aspirations.

Under the agreement, SLB will fund equipment for the cheese factory, including milk tanks, steam generators, cooling and heating rooms, solar panels, and various machinery. Coordination will be done with Ma’an, as the official channel for community contributions in Abu Dhabi, to direct the support funds to Zayed Higher Organization and ensure project execution and achievement of its social goals.

Zayed Higher Organization will provide training and rehabilitation services to the People of Determination working at the factory and will market their products locally. Additionally, the organization will offer Braille printing services for SLB as part of mutual institutional support.

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization, emphasized that this partnership is a pioneering model of synergy between government and private sectors to support People of Determination and strengthen their economic independence. He noted that the factory will provide high-quality local products and serve as a platform for skill development, financial independence, and building self-confidence among People of Determination.

For his part, Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Incubation and Social Contracts Sector at Ma’an, stated:

“Ma’an collaborates with its partners to support programs with a direct social impact. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a cohesive and inclusive society and demonstrates the success of cross-sector partnerships in creating meaningful and lasting social impact.

Believing that investing in the capabilities of People of Determination is an investment in the future of society, Ma’an is committed to empowering them socially and economically through fostering social innovation and channeling contributions from partners transparently towards impactful inclusion projects.”

Hisham Bouhlel, Managing Director of Schlumberger Middle East S.A. (SLB) in the UAE, affirmed that this step stems from the company’s strong belief in social responsibility.

“We are committed to providing tangible support for initiatives that make a real difference on the ground. Our partnership with Zayed Higher Organization and Ma’an reflects our dedication to applying sustainability strategies not only in our operations but also in supporting priority community groups — especially People of Determination.”

