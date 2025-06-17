UAE: Regional developments demand coordinated regional, international action to halt escalation

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan: There is no alternative to political and diplomatic solutions. The United Nations and the Security Council must fulfill their responsibilities and take urgent and necessary measures to achieve a ceasefire and reinforce international peace and security.

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates stressed that the ongoing military escalation in the region necessitates urgent and coordinated action at both the regional and international levels to prevent the expansion of the conflict and mitigate its repercussions on regional and global peace and security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that the UAE - which condemned the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the very first hours - believes that, five days into this dangerous military confrontation, a diplomatic approach is urgently required to lead both parties toward de-escalation, end hostilities, and prevent the situation from spiraling into grave and far-reaching consequences.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah warned against the risks of reckless and miscalculated actions that could extend beyond the borders of the two countries, emphasizing the urgent need for swift action toward a clear objective: the immediate cessation of hostilities before the situation spirals out of control.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conducted intensive diplomatic calls focused on advancing efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading - stemming from a steadfast commitment to diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable path forward, away from confrontation and escalation. This reflects the UAE’s broader vision of fostering stability, prosperity, and justice for the peoples of the region.

At this critical and dangerous juncture, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored the urgent need for wisdom in a region that has long endured the burdens of protracted conflict and cannot withstand further tension and confrontation. He reaffirmed that wisdom and restraint are now more essential than ever.

“The UAE believes that promoting dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states are essential principles for resolving the current crises,” H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said. “The UAE calls on the United Nations and the Security Council to fully uphold their responsibilities by preventing further escalation and taking urgent and necessary measures to achieve a ceasefire and reinforce international peace and security.”