Slovenia's Embassy in UAE celebrates its National Day

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Natalia Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the UAE, hosted a reception this evening to celebrate her country's National Day.

The reception, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Omar Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In her speech on the occasion, Ambassador Natalia Mansour stated that Slovenia and the UAE share strong and close ties. She emphasised her country's keenness to enhance and solidify joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields and advance it towards broader horizons.

She added that the UAE has a strong partnership with Slovenia, reinforced by close economic, commercial, and investment relations, noting that the UAE is Slovenia's largest trading partner in the Middle East.

She affirmed Slovenia's commitment to opening wider avenues for mutual investments between the two friendly countries to propel economic and commercial relations to advanced levels that benefit both nations.