'If Israel-Iran conflict intensifies, more civilians will suffer,' says ICRC

GENEVA, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said today that if the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, even more civilians will suffer and the ripple effects will spread far beyond the immediate hostilities in a region that is already seeing so much suffering.

“We call for respect of international humanitarian law and urge immediate de-escalation. Decisive political action is urgently needed to stop the killing and put an end to destruction,” Nicolas Von Arx, ICRC Near & Middle East Regional Director, said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the civilians caught in the conflict between Iran and Israel. Every life lost, every family affected, is a deep tragedy. Many civilians on both sides have been killed or injured, including members of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement. Homes have been damaged and livelihoods have been shattered. In Iran, many families are fleeing for safety. In Israel, families are repeatedly forced into shelters in the middle of the night," he added.