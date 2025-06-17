'Regional escalation threatens fragile progress toward peace in Syria,' UN warns

NEW YORK, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) – United Nations Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Najat Rochdi has warned that the risks of further escalation in the region are not hypothetical and that they are “immediate, severe, and risk unraveling the fragile progress toward peace and recovery in Syria.”

This warning came during her briefing today to the members of the UN Security Council on developments in Syria.

“Syria simply cannot withstand another wave of instability," she stated.

The UN official welcomed the progress made by the current Syrian authorities in education and prisoner exchanges: "We welcome progress on education, with an agreement for students to register for exams in the northeast under the auspices of the interim Ministry of Education. We also welcome recent detainee exchanges, as well as the cooperation that recently enabled a number of Syrian families from Al-Hol camp to return to northwest Syria. We must stress that urgent work is still needed on rehabilitation, to address the dire humanitarian conditions and fragile security situation in the camp, and for Member States and relevant authorities to significantly step up efforts on repatriations. Sufficient attention should also be paid to the proper reintegration of Syrian camp residents."