Adobe Firefly revolutionises creative ideation with new mobile app, expanded AI models

WASHINGTON, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) – Adobe extended its leadership in creative ideation with a major expansion of Adobe Firefly – the destination for AI-assisted content ideation, creation and production – bringing Firefly image and video generation to phones.

Firefly’s new iOS and Android app gives creators the freedom to explore ideas and generate and edit images and videos from anywhere using AI. Firefly's web and mobile apps serve creators’ ideation as a standalone experience and seamlessly sync with Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications to enable project continuity and streamline creative workflows from ideation to production.

Firefly Boards, available in public beta on the web, transforms how creative teams ideate and collaborate on concepts with the addition of video to its AI-first moodboarding surface, enabling creative professionals to collaboratively explore and iterate across media types with AI-powered video and image editing.

Adobe has expanded its Firefly generative AI ecosystem by integrating models from new partners, including Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika and Runway, alongside existing models from OpenAI, Google and Black Forest Labs – providing creators with unprecedented flexibility to explore diverse aesthetic styles and media types. Models from new partners are launching first in Firefly Boards and will soon be accessible across the Firefly app.



