Pakistan’s ICT export revenues rise by 9% in 11 Months

ISLAMABAD, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Pakistan’s exports of information and communication technology (ICT) services have witnessed a notable increase of 9 percent in the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), citing data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country earned US$7.648 billion from the export of technology services between July 2024 and May 2025, marking a significant rise from US$7.046 billion recorded during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In May alone, ICT exports stood at US$329 million, showing a 4 percent increase over April 2025, when earnings reached US$317 million. However, this figure represented a slight 1 percent decline compared to May 2024, when exports totalled US$332 million.