AGDA Main Institutional Partner of GLOBSEC Forum from 2025 to 2027

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and GLOBSEC forum, a global think tank committed to enhancing security, prosperity and sustainability in Europe and throughout the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, designating AGDA as the Main Institutional Partner of the GLOBSEC Forum from 2025 to 2027.

The MoU was signed by the Academy’s Director-General Nickolay Mladenov and GLOBSEC’s Founder and President Róbert Vass.

The GLOBSEC Forum, held annually, is a major European platform for dialogue convening global leaders, policymakers, and experts to examine and address critical issues such as security, economic development, climate change, and technology. The 2025 edition is scheduled for 12th to 14th June in Prague, Czech Republic, creating a strategic space for future-oriented policy exchange.

As part of the agreement, AGDA will contribute to shaping the GLOBSEC agenda over the next three years by participating in main programs, consulting on key themes and speakers, co-hosting side events, and supporting bilateral meetings and media engagements.

Emphasising AGDA’s proactive role on the world stage, Nickolay Mladenov said, “The UAE has consistently advocated for multilateral dialogue and pragmatic diplomacy. Through this alliance with GLOBSEC, the Academy will help elevate voices from our region while contributing constructively to global policymaking at a time when trust, dialogue, and coordinated action are essential.”

President Róbert Vass commented, “Welcoming AGDA as our Main Institutional Partner brings a strategic dimension to the GLOBSEC Forum. The UAE’s experience in conflict mediation, food security, climate diplomacy, and cross-regional cooperation reflects a forward-looking approach to global governance. Together, we aim to bring new perspectives to the table and build bridges between regions that are too often discussed in isolation.”

This collaboration between AGDA and GLOBSEC reflects a shared commitment to advancing global dialogue and sustainable solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s dedication to multilateralism and peaceful cooperation as demonstrated by its active role in international diplomacy.