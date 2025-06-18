UAE showcases rich cultural identity at Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is participating in the 31st Beijing International Book Fair, taking place at the China National Convention Centre from 18th to 22nd June.

The UAE’s distinguished presence features a national pavilion, reflecting the richness and diversity of the country’s cultural scene. The pavilion is organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing, with the participation of the Ministry of Culture.

Through its presence at this international cultural event, the UAE aims to introduce the Chinese public to the key elements of Emirati culture and heritage, as well as the prominent contributors to the national cultural landscape.

The participation also seeks to strengthen ties with China’s publishing and cultural sectors, explore avenues of cooperation, and establish effective partnerships with leading Chinese institutions in the cultural and creative industries.

The pavilion presents a diverse programme that includes discussion panels, professional meetings, and a series of official visits, alongside the signing of cooperation agreements. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision of cultural openness and its efforts to elevate the country’s global cultural presence.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, inaugurated the UAE pavilion at the fair, in the presence of Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, along with a number of Emirati and Chinese officials.

The Beijing International Book Fair is one of the most prestigious cultural events in the world, annually attracting thousands of publishers, authors, intellectuals, and visitors. It provides an ideal forum for promoting international cooperation in research, knowledge production, and academic innovation.