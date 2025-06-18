Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Spain

AJMAN, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, at the Emiri Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Spanish Ambassador and wished him success in his duties, expressing hope that his efforts would contribute to further strengthening the friendly and cooperative relations between the UAE and Spain across various fields.

The two sides discussed the distinguished bilateral ties between the UAE and Spain and explored ways to boost cooperation, particularly in the commercial and tourism sectors.

The Spanish Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the development and progress witnessed by Ajman, especially in the tourism and economic sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials.