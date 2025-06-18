Dubai Municipality completes AED277 million Nad Al Sheba 3 drainage project

DUBAI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the completion of a sewerage and rainwater drainage network development project in Nad Al Sheba 3, at a total cost of AED277 million.

Serving an area of 340 hectares and encompassing up to 300 plots of land, the project forms part of the Municipality’s strategic plans to upgrade and future-proof Dubai’s infrastructure, supporting the emirate’s vision of becoming a global model for sustainable, smart urban development.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “This project is part of Dubai Municipality’s strategic efforts to develop and deliver world-class infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai’s ambitions for global leadership and urban sustainability. Completing the Nad Al Sheba 3 project is a significant step towards connecting all areas of Dubai to a fully integrated sewerage and rainwater drainage network, ensuring the emirate’s readiness to face future climate challenges for the next 100 years. These efforts are part of two of the region’s largest strategic infrastructure programmes: the AED30 billion ‘Tasreef’ project to develop Dubai’s rainwater drainage network, and the AED80 billion sewerage system upgrade programme.”

He added, “Dubai Municipality remains committed to expediting the delivery of integrated development works for sewerage and rainwater collection systems, in line with the highest international standards. By applying advanced technologies and smart solutions, we aim to increase operational performance, ensure service continuity, and improve quality of life for Dubai’s residents — reinforcing the emirate’s status among the world’s leading cities for advanced infrastructure.”

Under the project, Dubai Municipality has provided Nad Al Sheba 3 with an advanced sewerage network spanning approximately 24 kilometres, with pipeline diameters ranging from 200 to 800 millimetres.

This network will enhance public health standards, maintain environmental sustainability, and facilitate more efficient future maintenance works. An additional 11 kilometres of household connections have been constructed to link citizens’ homes, new residential units, and other properties directly to the main network.

In terms of rainwater drainage, the Municipality has installed an advanced pumping station with a capacity of 4,000 litres per second, improving rainwater management and ensuring efficient water flow towards the main network. This is complemented by a 31-kilometre gravity-based drainage pipeline network, with diameters ranging from 250 to 1,500 millimetres, which will maintain system readiness during periods of heavy rainfall and mitigate potential flooding risks.