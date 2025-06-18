Investopia to host inaugural Global Talks in Tashkent in 2026

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Investopia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan to host the inaugural edition of Investopia Global Talks in Tashkent in 2026.

The event will be held in collaboration with the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF) 2026. The MoU was signed by Dr. Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia, and Shokhrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The strategic partnership establishes a significant platform to strengthen connections and foster engagement between business communities in the UAE, Uzbekistan, and across Central Asia. Investopia – Tashkent will offer a dynamic venue for exploring promising economic and investment opportunities in the new economy sectors of the UAE, Uzbekistan, and broader Asian markets.

The initiative also aims to promote impactful public-private partnerships and channel investments into key sectors in both the UAE and Uzbekistan, while shaping emerging trends in investment and finance across the region.

TIIF, held under the patronage of the President of Uzbekistan, is one of Central Asia’s premier investment forums, which makes it an ideal partner for Investopia Global Talks.

Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said, “In 2026, Tashkent will host the first edition of Investopia Global Talks in Central Asia, in collaboration with TIIF. Launched by the UAE, Investopia is a global investment platform that connects investors, governments, and enterprises to new economic opportunities. Previous editions have been held in cities such as Tokyo and Milan. The Tashkent edition will convene investors, decision-makers, and business leaders to explore opportunities in renewable energy, digital technologies, infrastructure, and agriculture, serving as sectors that are pivotal to Uzbekistan’s economic growth. This collaboration represents a significant step toward positioning Uzbekistan as the region's key investment hub and building long-term relations across markets.”

Mohammed Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, emphasised that the UAE and Uzbekistan share robust strategic ties and outstanding economic partnership across diverse sectors. “Through the new edition of Investopia Global Talks in Tashkent, we aim to enhance economic and investment collaboration, unlock new development avenues for the UAE and Central Asian business communities, and advance sustainable economic growth in line with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Dr. Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia, said, “The UAE and Central Asian countries possess promising economic and investment opportunities, particularly in emerging and new economic sectors. We are confident that Investopia – Tashkent will play a pivotal role in connecting Asian business communities with these ambitious opportunities by facilitating effective dialogue among business leaders, decision-makers, and investors. It will also explore new pathways for enhancing mutual investment and trade flows and share insights on the latest policies and strategies related to global trends in finance and investment.”

The fourth edition of TIIF showcased Uzbekistan’s investment opportunities, particularly in the energy, agriculture, industry, tourism, and infrastructure sectors. The forum attracted over 7,500 participants from over 100 countries, including nearly 3,000 guests of honour.