Sharjah honours four prominent figures of Mauritanian literature

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, witnessed a formal and cultural celebration that reinforced the values of loyalty to creative figures and affirmed their status.

The event was held as part of the 23rd edition of the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum, organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture in cooperation with the Mauritanian Ministry of Culture, Arts, Communication and Relations with Parliament.

Four prominent figures of Mauritanian literature were honoured in recognition of their contributions to enriching cultural life: poet Mohamed Fall Abdel Latif, linguistics academic Dr Yahya Al Hashemi, language researcher Dr Mohamedou Ameen, and poet Mohamed Al Hafiz Ould Ahmedou.

The forum reflects the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah to honour literary figures who have contributed to contemporary Arab culture. This marks the fourth time the forum is held in Mauritania, where it has previously recognised 12 Mauritanian creatives over past editions.

The award ceremony took place at the Conference Hall in Nouakchott, in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; El Houssein Ould Meddou, Minister of Culture, Arts, Communication and Relations with Parliament in Mauritania; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the department; the Governor of Nouakchott-West on behalf of the Mayor of Tevragh-Zeina Municipality; as well as a large audience of Mauritanian intellectuals, academics, writers, and the honourees’ families.

In his speech, Abdullah Al Owais highlighted the significance of the sustained cultural collaboration between Sharjah and Mauritania, saying, “We are pleased to meet today at this distinguished cultural event, which continues the journey of cooperation between the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Ministry of Culture, Arts, Communication and Relations with Parliament. This partnership has led to numerous cultural activities that support Arab culture and reinforce the role of thought and creativity in our Arab societies.”

El Houssein Ould Meddou welcomed the attendees and expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, saying, “I am honoured to be with you today at this distinguished cultural gathering, celebrating this radiant forum and noble initiative. At the outset, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah – this cultured leader who has dedicated his efforts, intellect, and time to serving the Arabic language and its literature, and to supporting the cause of culture and intellectuals throughout our Arab world.”

The honourees expressed their deep gratitude for the recognition, which they considered a badge of pride and an acknowledgment of their cultural and creative journeys. They noted that the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum represents a civilised model for celebrating Arab intellectuals and affirms the Emirate’s unwavering commitment to supporting thought and creativity across the Arab world.

They praised the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah in establishing culture as a pillar of development and identity. They emphasised that this recognition is not merely a personal honour, but a celebration of Arab culture and its creative figures across various fields.