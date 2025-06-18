Meraas awards AED450 million contract for Central Park Plaza construction

DUBAI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a construction contract worth more than AED450 million to Naresco Contracting LLC for the main construction works of a high-end residential development called Central Park Plaza.

This latest addition to City Walk, Dubai’s prominent lifestyle destination, is slated to be handed over in Q3 2027.

The project includes residential complex towers A and B, with 23 and 20 floors respectively, comprising 212 apartments.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Central Park Plaza at City Walk is an ideal destination offering a new level of modern lifestyle in the heart of Dubai. This embodies our commitment to developing upscale destinations that prioritize community life and well-being.”