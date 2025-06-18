Emirates National Schools celebrate Class of 2025 graduation in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Emirates National Schools (ENS) – Ras Al Khaimah Campus celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025 in a ceremony held yesterday.

Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khaled Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah at the Emiri Court, attended the event, which marked the graduation of 117 male and female Grade 12 students.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Hamiri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for their unwavering support of the national education system.

He also commended H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous patronage and backing of ENS’s educational mission.