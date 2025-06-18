Sharjah Ruler reviews expansion plans for University of Al Dhaid projects

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of University of Al Dhaid, praised the efforts of the university's Board of Trustees for their achievements in the previous period.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed noted that many institutions begin agricultural science and food security projects but face challenges such as the lack of facilities that support academic studies. As a result, students receive only theoretical education and have to pursue practical experience abroad.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed's chairing of University of Al Dhaid Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday morning at the university's headquarters.

He added that University of Al Dhaid provides all the necessary resources to equip students both theoretically and practically. This is achieved through specialised colleges and programmes, including the College of Agriculture and the College of Veterinary Medicine, as well as facilities that support the educational process, such as laboratories, farms, and animal pens.

The President of University of Al Dhaid affirmed that these steps have significantly contributed to the production of organic products free from artificial substances and chemicals in the markets. Examples include Mleiha dairy, GHERAS products, and Sabaa Sanabel wheat, among others. Sharjah Ruler expressed pride that these products are from the United Arab Emirates, specifically from the Emirate of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed revealed that he began collecting seeds in 1973, categorising the seeds he gathered, which included those from extinct plants in the deserts of the country. He established a seed bank to preserve plant species and their genetic diversity for the future, which contains approximately 5 million seeds. He noted that such seeds are also stored in reserve in the UK.

The Ruler of Sharjah approved the relocation of the seed bank to be part of University of Al Dhaid facilities, aiming to enhance scientific research, laboratory capabilities, and improve the skills of agriculture students through practical training.

The meeting of University of Al Dhaid Board of Trustees began with the approval of the establishment of two new colleges within the academic framework: the College of Computing and Intelligent Systems, and the College of Environmental Sciences.

This expansion aligns with the demand for modern specialisations that meet labor market needs and support sustainable development and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Additionally, the board approved the launch of a dual degree programme in Sustainable Agriculture in collaboration with the Royal Agricultural College in the UK, which will help prepare qualified personnel in food security and modern agriculture.

The board approved the results of reports from the financial, academic, internal audit, compliance, and resource development committees, reflecting their activities over the past period, along with monitoring the progress of the educational, research, and administrative processes.

The board discussed various administrative and educational topics related to the university and reviewed several periodic reports concerning the university's performance.

Dr Aisha Abu Shlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid, presented the executive summary of activities and achievements for the academic year 2024-2025, along with updates on ongoing work and the educational process, highlighting key results achieved to fulfill the university's goals and aspirations.

During the Board of Trustees meeting, the President of University of Al Dhaid, visited the student lounges for both male and female students, where he met with a group of female students. His highness learned about the features of the lounges, designed to provide a conducive study environment, each accommodating 100 individuals, and equipped with a café offering snacks and beverages.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed also reviewed the expansion plans for university projects currently underway, including veterinary laboratories, sports fields, and gymnasiums, as well as the experimental farm and shelter plans that serve students in agricultural and animal specialties. Additionally, he explored the service facilities that benefit students during their time at the university.

The President of University of Al Dhaid also visited the Sharjah Products Exhibition held at the university, which features products from Jabal Al-Deem, including Taeif roses, Muhammadi roses, honey, olives and their derivatives, apples, thyme, and rosemary. His Highness viewed the latest offerings from the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production EST (Ektifa)," including " GHERAS " products, such as vegetables, fruits, jams, and natural sauces used in cooking, as well as FILI poultry and Saba Sanabel baked goods like Arabic bread and pasta, along with Mleiha milk and laban.

After the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed hosted a lunch for the members of University of Al Dhaid Board of Trustees, featuring delicacies from Sharjah, such as veal from Mleiha cattle farm, cheeses from a goat farm, poultry from Fili farm, fruits and vegetables from the greenhouses in Al Dhaid, and bread and wheat porridge made from local wheat farms.

The meeting of University of Al Dhaid Board of Trustees, held at the university's headquarters, was attended by several distinguished guests, including Dr Eng. Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL); Hanaa Saif Al-Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority; Engineer Ali Saeed Bin Shaheen Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Public Works ; Dr Muhadditha Al-Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Dr Mohammed Abdullah Bin Hwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Dhaid; Sultan Mohammed Bin Hwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Madam; Dr Aisha Abu Shlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid; Dr Peter McCaffrey, Director of the Royal Agricultural College in the UK; Dr Warwick Bailey, Professor of Equine Medicine at the University of Washington; Dr Salem Zayed Khalifa Al-Tuniji, Head of the Arabic Language and Emirati Studies Department at Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah; Dr Saeed Musbah Al-Kaabi, Former Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council; Dr Khalifa Musbah Al Ketbi, Director of the Engineering Department at Al Madam Municipality; Dr Saeed Harb Dhahi Al-Mansoori, Head of Human Resources Planning at Sharjah Police; Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Khasouni Al Ketbi, Officer in the Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior; Dr Khalfan Khamis Khalfan Al-Shamsi, Assistant Dean for Scientific Research at Abu Dhabi Police College; and Dr Musbah Saeed Al-Ketbi, Member of the Board of Trustees for the Sharjah Volunteer Award.