Chinese maglev vehicle hits 650 km/h on test track

BEIJING, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Chinese researchers have accelerated a 1.1-ton test vehicle on a maglev track to a top speed of 650 kilometers per hour in just seven seconds over a distance of 600 meters, setting a new world record in the process according to the research team.

"You can see that at the 7-second mark, the speed has increased to 650 kilometers per hour after 600 meters. This speed index is the highest ever worldwide," said Li Weichao, Director of the High-Speed Maglev Electromagnetic Propulsion Technology Innovation Center at Donghu Laboratory in central China's Hubei Province.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), the magnetic levitation (maglev) system, equipped with powerful electromagnetic propulsion and precise speed measurement and positioning capabilities, can bring a vehicle to a complete stop from high speeds within just 200 meters of track.

This powerful acceleration and braking control make the high-speed maglev test track a vital platform for the research, development, and testing for China’s high-speed railway network.

"There are numerous potential uses in civilian scenarios. The technology from this test track is already being promoted and used in other research facilities,” said Li.