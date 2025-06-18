Mohammed Al Sharqi briefed on Fujairah Fine Arts Academy's Music Diploma programme

FUJAIRAH, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Ali Obaid Al Hafiti, Director-General of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy and his accompanying team at the Crown Prince's Office in the Emiri Court.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the operational framework of the newly launched Music Diploma programme, which has been officially accredited by the National Qualifications Centre under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. This milestone makes the Fujairah Academy the first institution in the UAE to receive such accreditation in the field of music education.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of advancing artistic and music education in Fujairah as a fundamental pillar of building a comprehensive knowledge-based society.

He underscored the pivotal role of cultural and academic institutions in discovering and nurturing local talent, thereby enhancing the emirate’s status as a leading cultural and artistic hub both locally and globally.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the continuous support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for various artistic and creative initiatives. This support aligns with a cultural vision aimed at solidifying Fujairah’s position as a regional and international centre for arts and culture, while advancing the UAE’s broader cultural and creative strategies.

Al Hafiti presented an overview of the development and implementation stages of the Music Diploma Programme, outlining the academy’s efforts to uphold the highest quality standards.

The Crown Prince commended the Academy’s efforts in elevating artistic and music education in the emirate. He stressed the vital cultural role the Academy plays in refining artistic talent and amplifying Fujairah’s creative presence across multiple platforms.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah.