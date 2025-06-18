UAE, Serbian Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, met today in Abu Dhabi to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

His Highness welcomed President Vučić – who is on a working visit to the UAE – at Qasr Al Watan, expressing his hope that the visit would help advance the ongoing development of relations between the two countries.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of UAE-Serbia cooperation and discussed opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, development, renewable energy, food security, and other key sectors that contribute to accelerating growth and prosperity in both nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Serbian President also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East.

In this context, they emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to restore security and stability in the region, promote dialogue and diplomatic solutions, and support peace, stability and development at both regional and global levels.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening UAE–Serbia relations and building sustainable economic partnerships that support development priorities and meet the aspirations of both nations and their peoples. This aligns with the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into effect in May 2025 and seeks to boost trade volumes and foster economic growth in both countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi, along with the delegation accompanying the Serbian President.

The President of Serbia arrived in the UAE last night for a working visit.