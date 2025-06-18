DFSA launches public consultation on draft 'Principles for Climate Transition Planning'

DUBAI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), together with other members of the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), has today launched a public consultation on draft “Principles for Climate Transition Planning” (the Principles).

This marks a further step in the SFWG’s ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE’s sustainable finance ecosystem.

The draft Principles are designed to help financial institutions develop credible, transparent, and effective climate transition plans. These plans are forward-looking strategies that align an organisation’s objectives, governance, risk management, and operations with their climate goals.

The draft Principles cover eight key areas: setting transition objectives; governance; integration into strategy and risk management; metrics and targets; data and customer engagement; reporting and transparency; implementation; and review and updates.

The proposed Principles are intended to apply proportionately across a wide range of financial institutions and are designed to remain flexible and forward-looking to reflect the evolving nature of global standards.

By embedding climate risks and opportunities into financial decision-making, transition planning enhances firms’ risk management, informs strategic and product development, and supports broader climate policy objectives.