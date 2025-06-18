SSSD approves licencing of 32 new social facilities in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to regulate the social sector and improve the quality of services provided, the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), represented by the Social Work Licencing and Development Department, announced the granting of licenses to 32 new social facilities in the emirate.

SSSD aims to provide an attractive environment for investors and meet the needs of various segments of society, especially those most vulnerable.

Kholoud Al Nuaimi, Director of the Social Work Licencing and Development Department, explained that the department seeks to achieve a leap in the quality of services provided by encouraging investment in social sectors.

Al Nuaimi noted that the new facilities offer a variety of services, such as special education activities for people with disabilities, individual educational rehabilitation sessions, and services for developmental and academic learning difficulties, contributing to improving quality of life and providing support to beneficiaries.

Al Nuaimi added that the department has licensed activities offered for the first time in the emirate, such as "Early Intervention," "Vocational Rehabilitation for the Disabled," and "Skills Development for People with Disabilities," based on a real need identified in the community. A set of international standards has also been adopted, aligned with local Sharjah legislation, to ensure quality services.

The geographic expansion included granting permits to three centres in Khorfakkan and one in Al Dhaid, with efforts being made to cover other areas of the emirate requiring these services.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that SSSD seeks, through activating partnerships with government institutions, to provide rehabilitation services within school campuses for target groups, within integrated educational and pedagogical programmes in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), in a manner that supports the principle of community integration. Coordination is also underway with the Sharjah Health Authority to license specialised healthcare professionals working in social facilities, in accordance with the legislation regulating specialised professions.

Al Nuaimi reviewed the licensing mechanism, explaining that applications are submitted electronically through the SSSD system, with the required documents attached. After verifying that requirements are met, initial approval is issued, and the commercial licence is issued by the Department of Economic Development.

The applicant is then granted a period not exceeding six months to meet operational requirements and appoint a specialised staff and facility manager with appropriate qualifications and experience in the field. A field visit is then conducted by department inspectors to ensure the facility's readiness, before the final permit is granted.

If certain requirements are not met, an additional period of six months, non-extendable, is granted to complete any deficiencies, followed by a final field audit to decide on the permit.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that SSSD is working to establish precise standards to evaluate the quality of services provided by social activity providers and is keen to monitor facilities' compliance with requirements through an annual field inspection plan.

Complaints and comments are also addressed through official communication channels. Facilities are required to place a clear poster on their website indicating the means of communication with the department for submitting complaints or suggestions, ensuring the protection of beneficiaries' rights.

Al Nuaimi concluded her statement by emphasising SSSD commitment to continuing to support and develop social work in the emirate, enhancing the quality of services in line with international best practices, and serving the interests of all segments of society.