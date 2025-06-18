Saqr Ghobash leads UAE delegation to Second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue in Rome

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), is leading the UAE delegation to the Second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue, held under the theme, “Strengthening trust and embracing hope for our common future”.

The event will take place in Rome from 19th to 21st June, 2025, jointly organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Italian Parliament.

The FNC delegation includes a number of FNC members.

Ghobash is scheduled to participate in various plenary sessions and panel discussions, where he will deliver a keynote address highlighting the UAE’s pioneering role in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence among diverse religions and cultures.

He will emphasise the country's commitment to fostering a culture of peace and advancing universal human values, in alignment with the UAE’s visionary approach.

He will also spotlight the FNC’s role as a platform for advancing parliamentary diplomacy, aimed at building bridges of understanding between nations and cultures.

The conference will feature a high-level session on countering religious hatred based on faith and belief as well as other sessions.

The sessions aim to identify challenges at the national, regional, and global levels and produce actionable recommendations to enhance cooperation between parliaments and faith leaders in addressing shared concerns.

The FNC delegation will also engage in two dedicated working sessions that will explore the promotion of coexistence and peace, the role of responsible leadership, and lessons learned from the Marrakesh Communiqué, which advocates for the protection of religious minorities and their rights.