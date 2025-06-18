Muslim Council of Elders participates in Jakarta Islamic Book Fair

JAKARTA, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is participating in the 23rd Jakarta Islamic Book Fair, taking place at the Jakarta Convention Centre (JCC) from 18th to 22nd June 2025.

Marking its fourth consecutive year of involvement, the Council is presenting its initiatives and publications through a dedicated pavilion, which stands out as one of the fair’s main attractions.

This presence reflects the Council’s ongoing commitment to promoting a culture of peace and coexistence, advancing the principles of moderate Islam, and deepening its cultural footprint in Southeast Asia.

This year, the Council is presenting over 250 intellectual and cultural titles, including a selection of its latest 2025 releases by Al Hokama Publishing.

The publications explore key issues such as peacebuilding, coexistence, and identity pluralism.

The pavilion further highlights over 30 works by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders. These works aim to present the true spirit of Islam and its rich intellectual and philosophical heritage.

The Council is also showcasing a selection of significant works by its members and prominent intellectuals.

As part of its commitment to expanding its cultural impact and reaching Indonesian audiences, the Council is offering a collection of publications translated into Bahasa Indonesia.

The Council’s participation in this year’s fair extends to a series of high-level intellectual seminars featuring a distinguished group of scholars and thinkers.

The Council’s pavilion has been awarded “Best Pavilion” at the Jakarta Islamic Book Fair for three consecutive years—an acknowledgment of the richness of its content, the diversity of its programs, and the high level of visitor engagement.