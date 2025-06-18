DP World Egypt receives LNG vessel, mega iron ore shipment

AIN SOKHNA PORT, Egypt, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- DP World Egypt announced on Wednesday that it received a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), the country's largest iron ore shipment and the Aroya cruise ship this month at its Ain Sokhna Port, showcasing its ability to manage diverse vessel types while advancing Egypt's trade, energy and tourism goals.

Energos Eskimo, a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) operated by New Fortress Energy (NFE), docked at the Sokhna facility for a series of specialised technical upgrades, including modifications to its high-pressure gas manifold in preparation for its forthcoming call at SUMED Port, where it will begin injecting natural gas into Egypt’s national grid.

The Port also welcomed the Berge Kuju, a 300-metre dry bulk vessel arriving from Brazil with 180,008 tonnes of iron ore destined for Ezz Steel, marking the largest iron ore shipment ever received at an Egyptian port. The delivery forms part of a long-term strategic agreement and supports more than 6 million tonnes of annual iron ore throughput at Sokhna.

Sokhna Port also welcomed the Aroya cruise ship with 2,300 passengers, on its second scheduled visit under an annual agreement with Cruise Saudi.

“DP World Egypt continues to prove its ability to manage diverse vessel types with efficiency and precision, from LNG carriers and dry bulk ships to cruise liners," said Mohammad Shihab, Chief Executive Officer, DP World Egypt

"Sokhna Port’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure make it a vital connector between Egypt, East and North Africa, Asia and beyond, supporting both trade flows and the country’s economic development goals.”

DP World Sokhna is currently implementing the $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park project.