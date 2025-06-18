Sultan bin Ahmed visits Family Guidance Centre in Al Yarmouk

SHARJAH, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, visited on Wednesday the Family Reform and Guidance Centre, affiliated with the Sharjah Judicial Council and located in the Al Yarmouk area.

He toured the various departments and facilities of the centre, which provides vital services to families and society. The centre is considered the first line of defence for protecting the family from anything that threatens its stability, including disputes and social problems among its members, which can lead to disintegration and disruption affecting all family members. This is achieved through the centre’s mission of reconciliation, preserving family cohesion and stability, and working to resolve all challenges facing families.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council inspected several departments within the centre related to judicial procedures, such as the enforcement department and the documentation department.

He listened to a detailed explanation of the various and integrated services provided by these departments to the public. The centre seeks to resolve disputes between family members before resorting to the courts, using amicable methods, formal pledges, or approved agreements. This helps prevent disputes from escalating to litigation and enables issues to be settled in a way that preserves social relationships for the benefit of the family.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed attended part of a workshop titled Marital Life Vitamins, which is one of the ongoing initiatives aimed at spreading awareness among family members and resolving problems. The workshop promotes the use of various methods to prevent conflicts and provides numerous solutions for family members.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was introduced to the centre’s objectives, roles, and awareness activities in which it participates across various events. He also reviewed several statistics concerning cases received by the centre and the reconciliations achieved. The centre handled 1,356 cases that were successfully resolved through reconciliation procedures.