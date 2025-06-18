UAE, Russian Presidents hold phone call discussing ways to contain regional escalation

ABU DHABI, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, held a phone call today to review the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East and the grave implications for regional and global security.

The two leaders discussed efforts being made to contain the situation and put an end to the escalation, stressing the importance of exercising restraint and pursuing dialogue to avoid further threats to security and stability.

They underscored their support for all efforts aimed at achieving a solution through diplomatic means