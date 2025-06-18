FANR leads national dialogue on future of radiation oncology, patient protection

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) organised its first Meet Your Regulator event of the year 2025, held under the theme “Radiation Oncology: Current & Future”, where healthcare professionals and radiation oncology experts discussed trends in oncology, national and international frameworks and regulations for radiation protection of workers and patients, and other technical aspects.

The participants showcased their organisations’ methods and procedures for radiological imaging, and how radiological imaging plays an essential role in radiotherapy oncology, guiding treatment planning and adaptive strategies, as well as the role of standardised radiological reviews in enhancing clinical accuracy, ensuring patient safety and adherence to national and international protocols.

Participants also discussed strategic solutions to address existing challenges in radiotherapy, including the need to standardise guidelines and protocols harmonised with the technological trends in radiation oncology, as well as the potential implementation of AI and digital tools in cancer diagnostics and treatment.

They also explored the need to expand capacity-building programmes to meet future staff needs, cooperation in research and development, and plans to establish a dedicated task force under the Radiation Protection Committee (RPC) to coordinate nationally with health authorities and facilitate expert reviews of regulatory frameworks.

“We are committed to fostering collaboration between regulators and healthcare professionals to ensure the highest standards of radiation safety. This event provided a vital platform to exchange expertise, align on best practices, and explore innovations shaping the future of radiation oncology in the UAE, and to help strengthen our shared responsibility to protect both patients and workers, and enabling the safe and effective use of emerging technologies in radiotherapy,” said Aayda Al Shehhi, FANR’s Director of Radiation Safety.

FANR showcased its contributions in developing the UAE’s radiation protection infrastructure, including its cooperation with international organisations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), International Committee for Radiation Protection (ICRP), and the establishment of the RPC in 2011, which FANR chairs and plays an advisory role to the UAE government on matters relating to radiation protection.

FANR is supporting the UAE’s efforts to be a leader in healthcare innovation and a hub for medical tourism, in line with the "Forward Society" pillar of the “We the UAE 2031” vision that aims, among other goals, to provide high quality healthcare to all.

In October 2025, FANR will host the 8th International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection, organised by the ICRP, where experts and officials from around the world will exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation in radiological protection.

