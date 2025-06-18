Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit

ABU DHABI, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), hosted by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) over two days at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, under the theme Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles.

During a tour of the ADIS exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reviewed the latest global innovations and technologies in sustainable infrastructure. More than 25 participating entities showcased both local and international best practices in adopting smart urban planning principles and sustainability-driven approaches to modern city development, aimed at enhancing quality of life for communities.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the importance of leveraging advanced technologies in urban planning to ensure the long-term sustainability of infrastructure that meets the aspirations of current and future generations and enhances societal well-being, by investing in integrated, future-ready infrastructure, including facilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and other smart solutions.

During the summit, the Department of Municipalities and Transport launched its AI-powered Binaa platform, aimed at streamlining the construction permitting process. By reducing transaction processing times by up to 70 per cent, the platform enables permits to be issued within 24 hours. It also identifies over-designs, helping avoid redundancy and minimising environmental impacts. The system enables more than 15 government entities to access blueprints and other relevant documents, creating a unified platform for all stakeholders.

The summit gathered more than 2,000 experts, leading engineers, urban planners, decision-makers, senior officials and representatives of international organisations from around the world.

Attendees engaged in high-level panel discussions focused on sustainability and innovation in the development of infrastructure for modern cities.

ADPIC showcased a portfolio of strategic initiatives aimed at creating an integrated urban environment, which are enhancing community wellbeing across Abu Dhabi. ADPIC is currently overseeing the implementation of 600-plus projects valued at more than AED200 billion, spanning key sectors such as housing, public parks, education, tourism and other vital government services. These efforts highlight ADPIC’s pivotal role in driving comprehensive development and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in infrastructure quality.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre.