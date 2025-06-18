UAE, Senegal, France, UN-Water lead call for integrated water-ocean management at 2025 UN Ocean Conference

ABU DHABI, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, Senegal, France, and UN-Water this week co-hosted a high-level side event at the 2025 UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3), convening global leaders and representatives to champion integrated approaches to sustainable freshwater and ocean management.

The side event, titled ‘Bridging the Waters from UNOC3 to 2026UNWC: Joint action for Sustainable Freshwater and Ocean Management’, underscored the critical need for ‘Source-to-Sea’ approaches that recognise the intrinsic relationship between freshwater and marine ecosystems.

The event brought together governments, UN representatives, civil society leaders, and technical experts to explore practical mechanisms for better coordination between ocean, coastal, and freshwater management. Discussions focused on leveraging synergies between the global water and ocean agendas, particularly in advancing both Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG6) and Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water (SDG14).

Participants explored case studies of integrated management in various local contexts, where they also highlighted the need for innovative financing mechanisms and the role of local communities and youth in addressing water-ocean challenges.

Barbara Pompili, Ambassador for the Environment of France, added, "There is an urgency to reconnect freshwater issues to the ocean – we should not forget that ocean is a key element of the global hydrological cycle. Let us bring key commitments from UNOC3 on ocean preservation to the 2026 UN Conference on Water.”

Dr. Musonda Mumba, Secretary-General of the Ramsar Convention, highlighted the importance of also connecting this event at UNOC3 to Ramsar COP15, taking place from 23 to 31 July 2025 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, emphasising that “what we heard today on this panel is our human story, how we humans have changed nature in ways that are not healthy - from source to sea. So, we have a chance now, to change this trajectory for the sake of us as people and for the planet alike. And that’s why wetlands are central to this change and our planetary health”.

Preparing the Ground for 2026 UN Water Conference (2026 UNWC)

During the event, the UAE and Senegal, as co-hosts for the 2026 UN Water Conference, outlined their vision for an inclusive and collaborative preparatory process – which started over a year ago, leveraging key multilateral processes and partnerships.

Shaima Gargash, Director of Energy and Sustainability Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed the need for enhanced coordination: “As co-hosts of the 2026 UN Water Conference, the UAE is committed to fostering inclusive partnerships that recognize how water connects us all – from glaciers and rivers to open oceans. Our engagements at UNOC3 demonstrate our commitment to diverse, multi-stakeholder collaboration that can deliver on SDG6, SDG 14, and and the entire 2030 Agenda. ”

Dr. Mohamed Diatta, Sherpa for the 2026 UN Water Conference from Senegal, emphasized the collaborative approach: "We have a duty to act - with resolve, with clarity, and with solidarity. The challenges we face - pollution, water stress, biodiversity loss, sea-level rise - do not recognize borders. Our response cannot be fragmented. What we shape today must have a lasting impact: from local to global, from source to sea, from UNOC3 to the 2026 UN Water Conference.”

The UAE and Senegal ended the session with an invitation to all Member States and stakeholders to join the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference high-level preparatory meeting - which will be convened by the President of the General Assembly on 9th July in New York - to adopt the themes of the six interactive dialogues.

Speakers at the event included representatives from the governments of Germany, Indonesia, Brazil and Fiji; the World Bank; the UAE-based organisation Clean Rivers; the International Whaling Commission Secretariat; the World Youth Parliament for Water; in addition to the UN Special Envoy for the Ocean.