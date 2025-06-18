Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Binaa digital platform

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the official launch of the Binaa digital platform, powered by artificial intelligence technologies, the Department of Municipalities and Transport signed a multi-party cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, organised by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre.

The agreement was signed between the Department and key entities, including Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and e&. The parties committed to streamlining procedures for issuing building permits and related services, aiming to expedite approvals and authorisations. Additionally, they agreed to coordinate the exchange of data, documents, and technical reviews, as well as other services associated with building construction processes.

Binaa is the first-of-its-kind in the region, representing a fundamental shift in how construction plans are submitted, reviewed, and approved for both new and existing developments across the Emirate. This multifaceted system will reduce processing times by up to 70 per cent and it identifies over-designs, such as using unnecessarily complex construction methods or heavy materials for smaller buildings like villas. This helps avoid redundancy, needless costs, and minimises environmental impacts, without compromising structural safety and integrity.

Commenting on its launch, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, said, “We are pleased to launch Binaa alongside our strategic partners. This platform is a transformational step forward for Abu Dhabi’s construction sector, and supports our goal of providing smart, AI-enabled services that streamline the permit issuance process while setting a new global benchmark for efficiency and transparency in government services.”

Binaa will be rolled out in phases to give architects, contractors, and developers ample time to adjust to its features. In line with the aspirations of the UAE Year of Community, Phase 1 will focus on new private villas, for which about 20,000 applications are received each year. It will also provide all stakeholders, including individual villa owners, their consultants, and contractors with the ability to simultaneously monitor the project’s progress through the system.

Abdulla Mohamed Alblooshi, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, said, “Abu Dhabi’s construction and building regulatory frameworks are poised to set global standards as a result of the Binaa’s rollout. We call on architects, engineers, project owners and everyone operating in the sector to embrace this development as we are all set to benefit from the considerable opportunities it provides.”

The platform incorporates artificial intelligence, Building Information Modelling (BIM) — introduced in 2024 and showcased at GITEX Global that same year, along with virtual and augmented reality technologies to improve efficiency and ensure building-codes compliance. Through its advanced features, Binaa introduces an innovative approach to construction reviews. Its virtual interface allows users to remotely explore and navigate construction sites, while tagging areas that require additional development or attention. On-site, augmented technology enhances inspections by overlaying 3D design data onto physical structures and spaces, enabling inspectors to mark zones for closer examination.

The platform incorporates an advanced AI review tool capable of analysing 2D models of current or older buildings requiring adjustments or improvements, ensuring precision, adherence to regulations, and alignment with Abu Dhabi’s building standards. Currently, all new and existing 2D building plans will continue to be reviewed manually, with AI gradually introduced into the process.

DMT highlighted that the system enables over 15 government entities to access blueprints and other relevant documents, creating a unified platform for contractors, project owners, and consultants to secure certifications and permissions. Binaa also offers a comprehensive view of each project’s progress, from initial design to final completion, ensuring seamless coordination at every stage.