UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures second place in stage three of Tour de Suisse

ABU DHABI, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG's João Almeida delivered a strong performance today at the Tour de Suisse, clinching second place on Stage 3. The 195.6-kilometre race from Aarau to Heiden featured rolling hills and a challenging finish, providing an ideal platform for Almeida to showcase his punchy finishing prowess.

Despite a late surge by Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), who had formed part of the days’ main breakaway, Almeida managed to secure second place in a reduced sprint finish, just ahead of Oscar Onley (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL).

Meanwhile, Felix Grossschartner finished in the main group to keep his high placing on GC, with the Austrian still sitting in 6th place at 1’18” heading into stage 4 from Heiden to Piuro (193.2km). Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) continues to wear the leaders jersey.

Stage 3 Results

1.Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) 4:39:42

2.Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +18”

3.Oscar Onley (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) s.t