ADPIC unveils five-year roadmap to shape sustainable, thriving Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) today unveiled its five-year strategic plan and Capital Projects Roadmap for 2025-2029 on the sidelines of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS).

This ambitious vision aims to elevate liveability, sustainability, and economic well-being across the Emirate.

Aligned with the vision of Abu Dhabi's leadership, ADPIC will oversee the development and delivery of all government capital projects that drive long-term growth, enhance resilience, and foster innovation.

At the heart of the roadmap is a strong commitment to building a more liveable, inclusive, and future-ready Abu Dhabi, characterised by sustainable infrastructure, revitalised communities, and a strong cultural identity. The roadmap is built around key strategic pillars, including enhancing liveability and addressing community needs, accelerating Private Sector Engagement, strengthening the local economy, embedding sustainability, and advancing digital transformation.

“This roadmap is a bold step toward shaping Abu Dhabi's future,” said Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC. “It reflects our proactive approach to infrastructure development, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and strategic collaboration. We are designing infrastructure that not only supports economic progress but also improves daily life for residents, while attracting global investment and expertise.”

A key priority of the roadmap is the targeted expansion of private sector participation in capital projects. ADPIC aims to increase private sector involvement by 20% annually, unlocking significant new investments and business opportunities. The plan includes attracting 20 new international developers and contractors through a global roadshow, and positioning Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for infrastructure partnerships.

Equally important is the focus on strengthening the local economy by redirecting 30% of capital expenditure back into the local economy. This will be achieved through strategic initiatives, such as sourcing 40% of materials locally and attracting anchor investors to establish new manufacturing hubs. These hubs will initially focus on lighting and HVAC systems, with future plans to expand into additional critical sectors, contributing to economic diversification and local value creation.

Sustainability remains at the core of the ADPIC roadmap. All new government capital projects will be required to adhere to the 2050 Net-Zero Policy by the end of the year. Furthermore, 50% of all new housing and social projects will utilise modular construction methods, significantly reducing material waste and improving construction efficiency.

Community engagement is also a foundational element of the strategy. ADPIC will ensure that 90 percent of new liveability-related projects incorporate input from residents through focus group consultations, ensuring that developments meet the needs and aspirations of the people they are designed to serve. To support this, new digital platforms will be launched by 2026 to enhance transparency, encourage public participation, and streamline communication with stakeholders.

Digital transformation will be further advanced through the launch of a Centralised Government Authorities Platform by 2026, designed to improve coordination and operational efficiency.

In parallel, ADPIC is investing in the future workforce by introducing internship programmes, developing a dedicated curriculum for capital project management, and establishing a research and development hub focused on infrastructure innovation.

Through the implementation of this strategic roadmap, ADPIC is laying the foundation for a more efficient, sustainable, and globally competitive Abu Dhabi. The plan reflects the Emirate’s commitment to inclusive and progressive development, private sector empowerment, and a consistently high quality of life for all residents.