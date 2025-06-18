SDHR organises ‘Digitally Secured Society’ forum

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR), in collaboration with Sharjah Cyber Security Centre (SCSC) of Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) and Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC), organised the ‘Towards a Secure, Digitally Enabled Institutional Society’ forum in the presence Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department and Majid Hamad Al Marri, Director of Sharjah Department of Human Resources.

The forum brought together several officials representing various government entities across the emirate.

Hosted at the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, the event reflects the Sharjah Government’s strategic commitment to digital leadership and the advancement of sustainable government transformation.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi affirmed that hosting the ‘Towards a Secure, Digitally Enabled Institutional Society’ forum reflects SDD’s commitment to advancing Sharjah’s digital transformation through a strategic vision grounded in security, trust, and sustainability, in line with the aspirations of the emirate’s wise leadership.

He added, “This forum serves as a vital platform to unify efforts, share knowledge, raise awareness, and foster partnerships, driving a secure digital future that weaves together technological, legislative, and educational dimensions under one cohesive vision, supporting community well-being and enhancing the government ecosystem.”

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabie noted that the forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build an integrated government system rooted in knowledge, innovation, and information security.

He added that digital development today represents a journey that demands a secure and well-informed institutional environment.

Eng. Abdul Nasser Obaid Ibrahim Bu Khater, Director of Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, emphasised the critical importance of collaboration and unified efforts to strengthen national capabilities in the field of cyber security.

Eng. Bu Khater was joined by a group of expert speakers, including Lieutenant Colonel Sultan bin Taliah, Head of the Digital Crimes Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, who contributed to sessions focused on data protection, enabling secure digital practices, and raising awareness of cyber threats within government institutions.