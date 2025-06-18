Sultan bin Ahmed approves establishing alimony fund

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, chaired the council on Wednesday afternoon at the Sharjah Government Legal Department.

At the start of the meeting,H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed everyone and acknowledged their hard work in maintaining and improving the legal services offered to the public with honesty and openness.

During the meeting, several important topics were discussed as part of the ongoing efforts to make the legal system better, improve the efficiency of the courts, and ensure social support for families.

The Council has decided to establish the Family Court as a specialized court to help families and their members. They've assigned the Judicial Inspection Department to create rules that will improve family stability and support. Additionally, the Council has set up a committee responsible for managing funds belonging to children and others in similar circumstances. This committee will develop a financial plan to ensure that these funds are handled wisely and protected, always keeping the best interests of the children in mind. They will also provide the Council with regular updates on their activities.

The Council has decided to establish a new fund to assist individuals in obtaining urgent alimony payments when they truly need them, particularly women and children. This fund will step in when it's difficult to obtain payments from the person responsible, such as a husband or father, due to legal reasons or financial constraints. This initiative aims to provide better support and fairness for families in the emirate. The money given out by the fund will eventually be collected from the person who is supposed to pay the alimony.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Judicial Council, Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Judicial Department; Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department; Judge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, President of the Court of Cassation; Counsellor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General and Head of the Public Prosecution Authority; Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Salem Tamim Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Judicial Inspection Department; Judge Abdulrahman Sultan bin Taliah, Chairman of the Courts of Appeal; Judge Dr. Omar Obaid Al Ghoul, Chairman of the Courts of First Instance; and Sheikh Faisal bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council.