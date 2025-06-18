Dubai Government Human Resources Department announces Hijri New Year holiday for year 1447

DUBAI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing Friday, 27th June 2025 - as the official public holiday for Dubai government entities, departments and institutions in celebration of Hijri New Year.

The circular clarifies that this holiday excludes entities with employees working in shifts or those involved in providing essential public services or managing vital facilities. These organisations may determine appropriate working hours for such employees based on operational requirements to ensure uninterrupted services.