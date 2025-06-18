Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrinology Centre opens new facility in Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre (ICLDEC), part of the M42 Group, has officially opened its new facility at Al Dhafra Walk, Madinat Zayed, significantly expanding the range of specialised healthcare services available in the Al Dhafra region.

The centre is strategically located to serve patients from across the region — including Sila, Mirfa, Al Dhannah, Ruwais and Tarif— and provides easier access to advanced diabetes and endocrine care.

The new facility brings Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre’s nearly two decades of expertise in Abu Dhabi closer to residents, enabling earlier diagnosis, continuity of care and access to the latest treatment options.

By reducing travel time for Al Dhafra patients by more than 75%, the centre will significantly improve access to healthcare for that community, many of whom previously had to travel to ICLDEC’s flagship centre in Abu Dhabi City.

A recognised thought leader in diabetes care for almost 20 years, ICLDEC has played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s response to the condition, leading the way in research, clinical excellence, and both patient and healthcare professional education.

Diabetes is a major public health concern in the United Arab Emirates. The International Diabetes Federation estimates the prevalence rate among adults at 12.3 percent which equates to around 990,000 people. The Al Dhafra centre is part of ICLDEC’s commitment to improve early intervention, chronic disease management and overall health outcomes through specialised, patient-centric services.

Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operation Officer – UAE & Bahrain, GPC- M42, commented, “Diabetes is a significant health challenge in the UAE, where prevalence rates are higher than the global average. Our expansion to Al Dhafra reflects our commitment to improving access to specialised care. With this facility, we are not only reducing travel time for patients but also ensuring they have access to advanced treatments, closer to the communities they belong to.”

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial College London Diabetes and Endocrine Centre, added, "Our aim with the Al Dhafra Centre is to make high quality diabetes care accessible to the community. Our comprehensive services, ranging from early diagnosis and treatment to ongoing management and education, empower patients to take control of their own health. Our goal is to improve the long-term well-being of our patients and their families, helping reduce the chronic disease burden on UAE communities and the healthcare system.”

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the centre offers a one-stop model for diabetes and endocrine care supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. In addition to treatment, it also serves as a centre for community education, with programs to promote active lifestyles, healthy eating and early detection key to reducing long-term complications and improving quality of life.