ADGM Academy, Al Nazaha Association partner to advance anti-fraud, integrity initiatives

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Al Nazaha Association to promote education and professional development in integrity and anti-fraud practices across the UAE.

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to fostering transparency, accountability and ethical conduct through collaborative training and awareness initiatives.

Signed on 3rd June by Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Director of Business Enablement at ADGMA, and Naeima Al Menhali, Chairwoman of the Board at Al Nazaha Association, the MoU outlines a strategic partnership to deliver public training courses, co-develop Continuing Professional Education offerings, and create UAE-accredited qualifications in anti-fraud and integrity disciplines.

Al Nazaha Association is the official UAE affiliate of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the world’s largest anti-fraud organisation, and is approved by the Ministry of Community Empowerment and the Department of Community Development.

The training courses, focused on fraud prevention, detection and deterrence, will be delivered by ADGMA, an ACTVET-approved training provider, and sponsored by Al Nazaha Association.

Both entities will also co-host events to raise public and professional awareness on ethical conduct and integrity in financial services. A Joint Working Group will be formed to oversee implementation of the agreed initiatives.

Ali Al Mehairi said, “Our collaboration with Al Nazaha Association is a key step towards building a transparent financial ecosystem and empowering a new generation of professionals committed to market integrity. These efforts are essential to strengthening trust and accountability across sectors.”

Naeima Al Menhali said, “This partnership reflects our shared vision of developing a workforce grounded in integrity and professional excellence. By supporting the UAE’s vision for a transparent and ethical society, we aim to embed anti-fraud principles across all sectors.”

The partnership supports ADGMA’s mission to deliver high-impact learning and leadership development while advancing national efforts to build human capital in governance and regulatory domains.