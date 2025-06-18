Abdulla Al Hamed attends session on media cooperation, innovation in AI era

CANNES, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, attended a panel session on enhancing collaboration and innovation in the media and marketing sectors in the age of artificial intelligence.

The session was held during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, one of the world’s largest events for advertising, media and creative innovation, and formed part of the preparatory engagements ahead of the BRIDGE Summit, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this December.

The session, organised by Los Angeles Times Studios and marketing and technology services company Monks, featured prominent figures including Sir Martin Sorrell, renowned media and marketing entrepreneur, and Will.i.am, Founder and CEO of FYI.AI.

Discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence for the media industry, exploring how companies can utilise such technologies to improve audience engagement, personalise content and enhance operational efficiency.

Commenting on the session, Al Hamed said, "Today, in the midst of rapid digital transformation, we need a media landscape that embraces change, fosters innovation and redefines its tools and partnerships. This is essential for keeping pace with sustainable development goals across societies by drawing from global best practices to advance the national media sector and bolster its capacity to reflect the ambitions and future vision of our wise leadership towards a pioneering, innovative and influential media environment at both regional and international levels."

On the sidelines of the event, Al Hamed also met with Bruno Lambertini, Chief Executive Officer of Monks, to explore potential areas of cooperation and ways to leverage the company’s expertise in integrating technology with innovative marketing strategies.

Their discussions also touched on Monks’ prospective participation in the upcoming BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi, which aims to develop forward-looking digital marketing solutions aligned with global trends and in support of the UAE’s future vision.