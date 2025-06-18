Applied Technology Schools – Umm Al Quwain Campus among top 10 schools worldwide in Innovation Category

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- T4 Education has announced that the Applied Technology Schools – Umm Al Quwain campus has been selected as a Top 10 finalist School for the World's Best School Prizes 2025 in "Innovation" category.

This achievement reflects the UAE’s leadership in technical and vocational education and its efforts to embed a culture of innovation in the learning environment.

The Applied Technology Schools, one of the institutions of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), aims to prepare national competencies capable of meeting future demands.

This is achieved through an integrated educational model that combines academic education with practical training in vital disciplines related to the future of work, such as artificial intelligence, engineering, sustainability, health sciences, and cybersecurity.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology and Director-General of ACTVET, stated that "The selection of the Umm Al Quwain campus among the top 10 schools globally in the innovation category embodies the vision of wise leadership to make education a fundamental pillar for shaping the future. It also showcases the efforts of ACTVET in strengthening the status of Applied Technology Schools on the global map by empowering youth with 21st-century skills through an educational system focused on developing innovative skills."

The "World's Best School Prizes" is held annually by T4 Education in partnership with several international bodies. The award aims to honour schools that have made a real impact within their classrooms and in the wider community by sharing best practices that advance education Worldwide.

The Applied Technology Schools have distinguished themselves with innovative student projects, such as the development of smart systems for facilities and 3D building designs, in addition to industrial sector training partnerships.

Students also participate in local and international competitions, such as the EmiratesSkills National Competition, WorldSkills Asia, and have earned top positions in chemistry, IT, and other advanced disciplines.