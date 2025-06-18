ADIS 2025 concludes with blueprint for future cities

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025 concluded today after attracting over 4,000 attendees from more than 100 nationalities and witnessing the signing of 15 memoranda of understanding and strategic partnerships.

Held under the theme “Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles”, the summit explored how innovation, collaboration and technology can shape liveable, sustainable urban environments.

Day two opened with a keynote by Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), who described infrastructure as the "backbone" of a city's identity and readiness for the future.

A panel titled Urban Excellence featured Daniel Liu (MORROW Intelligence), Emre Arolat (Emre Arolat Architecture), Asma Aljassmi (Aldar Projects), and Greg Bargull (Modon). Speakers emphasised people-focused planning, cultural identity, and the value of public-private partnerships in building vibrant, inclusive communities.

In a Fireside Chat, Paul O’Brien, Chief Development Officer at Modon, discussed the integration of nature into urban development, highlighting the importance of sustainability from the earliest planning stages.

A panel on smart mobility featured Omran Malek (ADIO), Talib Alhinai (Archer Aviation), Salam Ilayyan (ADPIC), and Prashant Kapila (FIDIC). Ilayyan emphasised the need for safe, accessible, and climate-resilient public spaces, while Malek noted the innovative use of existing infrastructure for multi-modal transport. Alhinai outlined Archer’s vision of replacing car journeys with short-duration electric air taxi flights.

A session on luxury development featured Michael Belton (MERED), Kristina Zanic (Kristina Zanic Consultants), David Harman (Modon), Mulham G. Kheriba (Reportage), and Kourosh Salehi (LWK + Partners). Panellists discussed how luxury living now incorporates well-being, sustainability and meaningful design. Salehi concluded that Abu Dhabi is now setting its own standards, rather than seeking inspiration elsewhere.

The final Fireside Chat featured Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Financial Affairs at ADPIC, and Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. They explored the integration of wellness into urban development, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s blend of cultural heritage and advanced technology in establishing itself as a leading wellness and healthcare hub.

Throughout the day, speakers reiterated Abu Dhabi’s proactive role in linking quality of life with economic competitiveness, supported by forward-thinking policies, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven planning.

With over 70 speakers participating in its debut, ADIS 2025 positioned itself as a key global platform for shaping the future of infrastructure and urban living.