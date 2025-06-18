Preparations underway for ACRES 2026 in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Preparations are in full swing for the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, ACRES 2026, which will take place from 21st to 24th January, 2026. The event is drawing strong interest from government and private sector stakeholders across Sharjah’s real estate landscape.

In advance of the exhibition, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department held a coordination meeting with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Leaders Events to review proposals and planning updates. The session brought together representatives from key strategic partners, with a shared focus on delivering an enhanced edition that aligns with the emirate’s aspirations.

The preparations reflect the Department’s ongoing digital transformation efforts, which include the rollout of smart, efficient services that streamline operations and improve the experience for exhibitors and visitors.

ACRES 2026 aims to build on the success of its previous edition, which established the event as a premier platform for real estate professionals in the region. It offers a valuable opportunity for developers and investors to present their latest projects, engage in knowledge exchange, and promote confidence in the market.

Abdulaziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the exhibition supports Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for real estate investment. “We are working to elevate the experience through advanced digital services and strong partnerships, in line with the emirate’s commitment to excellence and sustainability,” he said.

Al-Saleh added, “Our goal is to ensure that ACRES 2026 reflects Sharjah’s vision for digital transformation and transparency in real estate, contributing to sustainable economic growth.”

Saeed Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the event’s strategic importance. “ACRES 2026 is a prime platform for promoting high-quality real estate projects and attracting investment. We are working to deliver a more comprehensive and engaging edition by supporting public-private collaboration,” he said.

ACRES 2026 is expected to welcome significant participation from government and private entities. It will showcase smart real estate services and feature a programme of events focused on industry trends and investment opportunities across local, regional and international markets.